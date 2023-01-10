Lima woman gets 3 years prison for fentanyl possession

Jan. 9—LIMA — A Lima woman was sentenced to three years in prison for possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a first-degree felony, on Monday.

Tesa Wireman, 27, was found on Oct. 8, 2021, to have in her home at least 50 grams of the drug and $9,138 in money that must be forfeited to authorities. Wireman said the drugs were Jason Clapper's, her boyfriend, and she was not aware he was keeping them in the house but did know he had a drug problem and had tried to get him help.

"I got mixed up in a situation I shouldn't have even been in," Wireman told Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Reed.

Clapper was sentenced to eight years in prison for the same charge on Nov. 4, 2022.

Wireman has a minor prior criminal record. Her attorney, Kenneth Rexford, said she has followed all conditions while out on bond.

Wireman said she doesn't do any drugs or "even smoke cigarettes."

Reed waived a mandatory $10,000 fine pursuant to an affidavit proving Wireman does not have the funds to pay it. She is ordered to pay court costs and will receive five days of jail time credit.

Wireman was supported by a packed courtroom, who expressed their love for her when she was taken into custody.