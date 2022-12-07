Lima woman gets 4 years probation for burglary, meth possession

Dec. 7—LIMA — A Lima woman convicted of second-degree felony burglary and fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs was sentenced to four years of community control on Monday.

Tessa Howard, 25, trespassed into an "occupied structure" on Sept. 11 and had methamphetamine on Jan. 31, according to the indictments.

Howard was referred to the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation Center and is ordered to pay all court costs. She will undergo random drug testing and will lose the right to own or possess a firearm.

She must obtain employment and stay away from all drugs and alcohol. With community control, Howard can care for her newborn and other children.