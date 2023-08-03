Lima woman gets 4 years prison for possession of meth

Aug. 3—LIMA — A Lima woman convicted by an Allen County jury in June on a second-degree felony count of aggravated possession of drugs was sentenced Thursday to a minimum of four years in prison.

Rebekah Shaw, 42, was indicted by a grand jury in April of 2022 for the possession of methamphetamine in an amount that was five times the bulk amount. Judge Terri Kohlrieser and Assistant Allen County Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Thines each used the word "odd" to describe the case in light of the fact that Shaw was never actually found to possess the controlled substance that was central to the case.

Thines, however, said Shaw had been "manipulative" throughout law enforcement's investigation into the case and during the trial itself, which included contradictory testimony from key witnesses.

Two events went directly to the heart of the state's case against Shaw: the allegation from a former drug addict that he stole methamphetamine from Shaw's purse in the early-morning hours of Aug. 28, 2021; and claims made by the defendant's young daughter that the man who allegedly stole the drugs had attempted to sexually assault her that same morning. Both of those allegations were disputed during the trial by more than one witness.

During her time on the witness stand Shaw emphatically denied the truthfulness of testimony from Timothy Perkins, who claimed Shaw was a dealer in methamphetamines and that she had used Perkins as a runner in drug deals. Shaw said marijuana, not meth, along with more than $400 had been taken from her purse on the morning in question.

The Lima woman also denied the state's contention that she had instructed her now 11-year-old daughter to tell police Perkins had touched her inappropriately that morning. Shaw's sister testified that the young girl confided to her while at the hospital for a sexual assault exam that Shaw and her siblings pressured her into saying that Perkins touched her inappropriately and that the young girl felt she "had to go along with the sex abuse claim or her mom would go to jail."

Defense attorney Chima Ekeh asked Kohlrieser to show mercy on his client, saying the mother of five was "trying to do the best she could with the hand she was dealt" to provide for her kids.

Shaw read a letter to the court in which she apologized for her past choices.

"I am unable to change the past, I am only able to make wise choices in the future," the woman said, adding that she has "disappointed everyone I love."

Kohlrieser said prior to sentencing that she was "greatly disturbed" by Shaw's involvement of her daughter in the case.

Shaw indicated she intends to appeal her conviction and sentence.