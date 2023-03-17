Lima woman gets probation for lying in court

Mar. 17—LIMA — A woman accused of making false statements during official proceedings appeared in Allen County Common Pleas Court on Friday. Prosecutors had alleged that Dequaisha Wilson, 27, lied either in testimony given to grand jurors or during the jury trial last year of Drayvonte Godsey.

Wilson was indicted by a grand jury in September of last year on a third-degree felony charge of perjury. During Friday's hearing the Lima woman pleaded guilty to an amended count of attempted perjury, a felony of the fourth degree.

Her attorney, Anthony VanNoy, told judge Jeffrey Reed that Wilson was a victim of domestic violence and was "under a lot of pressure from outside sources" when she misled investigators.

Reed sentenced Wilson to two years on community control.

According to court documents, Wilson told police that Godsey had stolen two handguns from her home. However, the woman testified at Godsey's jury trial that she had inadvertently given a storage container containing the guns to Godsey and he did not actually steal them.