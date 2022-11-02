Lima woman on house arrest for burglary, meth possession

Nov. 2—LIMA — A Lima woman has been placed on house arrest pending sentencing for burglary, a second-degree felony, and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

Tessa Howard, 24, pleaded guilty Wednesday morning to both charges in exchange for the state dismissing another count of burglary and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Howard faces a possible minimum of two years in prison or community control of up to five years. Her driver's license could be suspended for up to five years.

The woman will lose the right to own or possess a firearm.

According to the indictments, Howard trespassed into an "occupied structure" on Sept. 11. She also was found to possess methamphetamine on Jan. 31.

Carroll Creighton, Howard's public defender, said the woman just had a child and cares for others.

In response, Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Reed ordered her release into the custody of her mother with a GPS monitor. She will only be allowed to leave for meetings with Creighton and court hearings.

Reed ordered a pre-sentencing investigation to be completed before sentencing on Dec. 5 at 9:30 a.m.