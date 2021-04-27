Lima woman indicted for sex with minor pleads to different charge

J Swygart, The Lima News, Ohio
·1 min read

Apr. 27—LIMA — A Lima woman accused of having sex with a minor pleaded guilty Tuesday to a bill of information count of aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony. The single count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, also a felony of the fourth degree, against Zonobia McLaurin was dismissed by prosecutors.

McLaurin, 24, was indicted by a grand jury in March. The indictment alleged around April 30, 2019, she engaged in sexual activity with a minor between the ages of 13 and 16.

Last July, McLaurin's attorney, Bill Kluge, requested a competency evaluation for his client. After having been initially deemed incompetent to stand trial and ordered to the Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital in Toledo for treatment, a report from the hospital dated Nov. 11 noted that McLaurin "has been restored to and is currently competent to stand trial."

Judge Jeffrey Reed ordered a pre-sentence investigation for McLaurin and set her sentencing date for June 7.

