Lima woman pleads to burglary in roommate dispute after abduction counts dismissed

Apr. 9—LIMA — A Lima woman initially charged with two counts of abduction for allegedly holding two housemates at bay with a baseball bat will be sentenced May 20 after pleading guilty Friday to reduced charges.

Jamie Myers, 34, of Lima, was indicted in February on charges of burglary, a second-degree felony, and two counts of abduction, felonies of the third degree.

Myers on Friday accepted a deal from prosecutors that called for her to plead to an amended charge of burglary, downgraded to a third-degree felony, in exchange for the state's dismissal of the abduction charges.

According to court documents, police were called on the morning of Dec. 26 to a residence in the 400 block of East McKibben Street in reference to a dispute between roommates.

Upon their arrival, officers met Jesse Combs, who said he and his girlfriend were in his room sleeping when around 7 a.m. someone began banging on the door. Combs told police that Myers and another resident of the home entered his room. Myers was swinging a metal baseball bat at the couple in a threatening manner and demanding to know about some missing prescription medication, according to court documents.

The abduction charges alleged that Myers did "by force or threat" restrain the liberty of Combs and his girlfriend by threatening them with the baseball bat.

The burglary charge was based on Myers' forced entry into the couples' bedroom.

A pre-sentence investigation was ordered by Judge Terri Kohlrieser before the May sentencing hearing. Myers faces a maximum penalty of 36 months in prison.