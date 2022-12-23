Lima woman pleads guilty to statutory rape

Dec. 23—LIMA — A Lima woman pleaded guilty to unlawful sexual conduct with a minor on Thursday morning.

Sonya Gage, 28, pleaded guilty to the third-degree felony in exchange for the dismissal of a misdemeanor disseminating matter harmful matter to juveniles charge. According to court documents, on or about July 6 through July 10, Gage engaged in sexual conduct with a 15-year-old.

Gage is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 6, 2023 at 9 a.m. following a pre-sentencing investigation. She faces up to five years in prison or a community control sentence, and must register as a sex offender for 25 years.