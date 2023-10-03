Lima woman pleads to vehicular manslaughter charge

Oct. 3—LIMA — The scheduled trial of a Lima woman for causing the death of a motorcyclist in a traffic accident earlier this year was averted Tuesday in Lima Municipal Court during what instead turned into a change-of-plea hearing.

Felisha Mayes, 35, pleaded no contest to an amended count of vehicular involuntary manslaughter, a second-degree misdemeanor, in connection with the July 10 traffic death of motorcyclist Jason Gannon. Judge Tammie Hursh found Mayes guilty of the lesser offense. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and Mayes will be sentenced in approximately 30 days.

The Lima woman was initially charged with vehicular homicide, a first-degree misdemeanor, but Lima City Prosecutor Rick Eddy on Tuesday said the amended count was more in keeping with the facts of the case.

Asked by Hursh if Gannon's family had been consulted about the lesser charge, Eddy said they objected to the reduced count "because they believe it should have been a felony" from the outset.

According to an incident report authored by Lima Police Department Ptl. Bryce Bedwell, Gannon was traveling southbound on Cole Street, near the intersection of Brice Avenue, at approximately 7:30 p.m. on July 10 when a 2013 Jeep Cherokee driven by Mayes pulled into the intersection and struck the motorcycle.

Eddy said during Tuesday's hearing that Gannon laid his motorcycle down in an attempt to avoid being struck by the Jeep but in doing so his skull struck the front wheel of Mayes' vehicle, causing his helmet to shatter.

Gannon was pronounced dead at the scene. Mayes told police she did not see the approaching motorcycle, according to the report.

Eddy said police investigations show no indication that alcohol was involved in the accident, although Gannon's family believes otherwise and made their feelings known at an earlier hearing.

Hursh ordered Mayes' bond to be continued and ordered the continuation of pre-trial services that include regular meetings with probation office officials pending sentencing.