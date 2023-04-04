Lima woman rejects plea offer in child death case

Apr. 4—LIMA — A Lima woman charged with involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment for her alleged involvement in the death of her four-year-old child has rejected a second plea agreement from prosecutors.

Stayce Riley, 25, rejected the offer from prosecutors in Allen County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday which asked Riley to plead guilty to both charges in exchange for the state's agreement not to ask the court for a 10-year sentence, the suggested prison term outlined in a previous plea offer from prosecutors.

The Allen County grand jury indicted Riley nearly two years ago on one count of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, and one count of child endangerment, a third-degree felony, for Riley's alleged involvement in the death of her four-year-old daughter, Ma'Laya Dewitt.

The toddler died of abdominal injuries on April 12, 2021, after what investigators say was an aggressive beating at the hands of Riley's former boyfriend Romiere Hale, who was living with the family at the time.

Hale pleaded guilty in October to murder and child endangerment, receiving a sentence of 18 years to life in prison.

Riley faces a possible prison term of 22 to 33 years in prison if convicted on both counts of involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment.

Prosecutors extended their latest offer to Riley on Saturday after Riley's attorneys rejected a similar offer for the mother to plead guilty to the original indictment for an agreed term of 10 years, assistant Allen County prosecuting attorney Mariah Cunningham said during a status conference Tuesday.

The state's latest offer to Riley did not include an agreed-upon prison term.

The state rejected a counteroffer from Riley's attorneys in March for Riley to plead guilty to a single count of child endangerment, Cunningham said.

A jury trial date has not been set, as a motion for continuance was filed after Tuesday's status conference.