Lima woman reportedly admits to dollar store robbery

Feb. 23—LIMA — A Lima woman was taken into custody Tuesday after police say she robbed a dollar store on South Main Street in Lima.

Twanna Strong, 48, is currently being held in the Allen County jail for suspicion of robbery.

According to a press release issued by the Lima Police Department, officers were dispatched shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday to Dollar General, 691 S. Main St., in reference to a robbery. The store clerk reported an unknown Black female entered the store and acted as if she was there to purchase a small item.

When the clerk attempted to complete the transaction, the woman indicated she had a firearm and demanded the money from the register. She went behind the counter, removed an undisclosed amount of money from the register and fled from the store.

Investigators processed the scene for evidence and reviewed the surveillance video. About four hours later, an investigator observed the suspect walking in the 200 block of West Vine Street, stopped her and identified her as Strong.

Authorities say she confessed to robbing the Dollar General store.