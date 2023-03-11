Lima woman sentenced to 4 years prison for meth charges

Mar. 10—LIMA — A Lima woman was sentenced to four years in prison for drug possession on Friday.

Ashley Schneider, 33, was convicted of two aggravated possession of drugs charges — one a second-degree felony and the other a third-degree felony — for methamphetamine. She will serve the sentence consecutive to a one-year prison term in Shelby County for similar charges.

Assistant Allen County Prosecutor Mariah Cunningham said during sentencing that Schneider has demonstrated a pattern of drug abuse, and was either under indictment or awaiting sentencing in Shelby County when she committed the offenses in Allen County.

Schneider told Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Terri Kohlrieser that she will attend drug treatment and counseling while in prison and after her release. She said she wants to be a better person and mother to her children.

Kohlrieser said that according to the woman's pre-sentencing report, she had been using multiple types of illegal drugs and alcohol on a daily basis. She said Schneider has the highest Ohio Risk Assessment System score — a tool used in sentencing to identify recidivism risks — she has ever seen for a woman.

Kohlrieser told Schneider that she needs to use her prison term as an opportunity to better herself and receive counseling for her excessive drug use.

"I am genuinely, seriously concerned for you, Ms. Schneider," Kohlrieser told her.

Kohlrieser waived a $12,500 fine after Schneider demonstrated her inability to pay it. She is ordered to pay court costs and will receive 98 days of jailtime credit.