Lima woman to serve eight years on meth charges

Aug. 3—LIMA — A Lima woman was sentenced Monday in Allen County Common Pleas Court to eight years in prison on three drug-related felony offenses.

Cynthia Fox, 44, entered into an agreement with prosecutors that called for her to plead guilty to the aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony, with specifications for the forfeiture of a firearm in a drug case and the forfeiture of money ($78) in a drug case. Fox also pleaded guilty to third-degree felony counts of the aggravated possession of methamphetamine.

Prosecutors agreed to drop a one-year firearm specification. A joint recommendation from prosecutors and Fox's attorney called for a maximum total of eight years in prison, to be served consecutive to a conviction on a charge of drug trafficking out of Warren County.

The indictment returned by an Allen County grand jury alleges that on or about Aug. 11, 2020, Fox did possess methamphetamine in an amount equal to or exceeding five times the bulk amount, but less than 50 times the bulk amount.

In June, defense attorney Andrea Henning filed a motion to suppress "any and all evidence" obtained during a search warrant executed at 2241 Lakewood Avenue in Lima on Aug. 11, 2020. The search took place following reports of a "high amount of drug-related traffic" at that location, according to court documents.

The Lima Police Department provided records of just "four call logs, none of which appear to be related to complaints about drug activity," Henning said in her motion.

The attorney also alleged that the affidavit in support of the search warrant in question contains a "false statement" by Inspector Aaron Montgomery regarding the number of calls police had received about alleged drug activity.