The 'Limbo dance' of oil prices due to the coronavirus may send the national average to $1.30 per gallon — here's why

Gas prices at Marc Bowen's Towing, Gas and Service Station in Annapolis, Maryland on April 1.

Susan Walsh/AP Photo

Experts agree that the steep decline of gas prices can be attributed to the coronavirus in some way.

However, the COVID-19 virus isn't the only actor.

At an OPEC meeting on March 5, "tempers [potentially] flared" as Russia and Saudia Arabia decided to increase its oil production, GasBuddy's head of petroleum analysis and media relations Patrick De Haan told Business Insider.

The expectation going into the meeting was that there would be a cut in oil production to alleviate the crude oil price drop that had come with a decreasing oil demand amid the coronavirus pandemic.

AAA spokesperson Robert Sinclair estimates that the national gas price average may drop as low as $1.30 or $1.34 per gallon because of the pandemic and increased oil production overseas.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Gas prices are hitting an "unprecedented" low as the coronavirus ravages the economy.

However, it's more than just the virus itself. The root of the gas price drop stems from both the pandemic, and an "emergency" Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries-Plus (OPEC+) meeting on March 5 in Vienna, Austria.

The meeting was held in response to the decreasing global demand and price drop of oil that started in February because of the coronavirus, GasBuddy's head of petroleum analysis and media relations Patrick De Haan told Business Insider.

There was an expectation going into the meeting that there would be a cut in oil production to alleviate the crude oil price drop. However, the opposite happened, mostly in part because of potential "temper flares" as a result of a "reckless" oil rivalry between Russia and Saudia Arabia that continued into the OPEC+ meeting, according to De Haan.

"Russia went off on its own and said, 'The heck with you guys. We're going to produce as much as [we] want, as much as we can.' So the [Saudia] Arabians essentially said, 'Oh yeah? Watch how much we can produce," AAA spokesperson Robert Sinclair told Business Insider.

De Haan also hypothesizes that the two oil rival countries saw this as a chance to decimate the US oil shale industry while the country is economically compromised because of the pandemic.

Oil rig pumpjacks near Long Beach, California on July 30, 2013. More

REUTERS/David McNew

"My theory is that perhaps [Russia and Saudi Arabia] wanted to see the US oil sector suffer very acutely," De Haan said.

Refinery workers at the LyondellBasell oil refinery in Houston on March 6, 2013. More

REUTERS/Donna Carson

"It would have been a very difficult time for these oil producers in the US to survive this because demand is so much lower, but then Russia and Saudi Arabia ... made things even worse," he continued.

A worker at an oil pumping station in Russia in March 26, 2015. More

REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

De Haan also said that this will put oil producers in the US in "grave risk of their viability in the weeks ahead."