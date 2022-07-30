Limeade, Inc. (ASX:LME): Are Analysts Optimistic?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Limeade, Inc.'s (ASX:LME) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Limeade, Inc. develops and sells enterprise well-being, employee experience, and listening software in the United States, Germany, Canada, Vietnam, Australia, Switzerland, and internationally. On 31 December 2021, the AU$64m market-cap company posted a loss of US$10.0m for its most recent financial year. The most pressing concern for investors is Limeade's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Limeade is bordering on breakeven, according to the 2 Australian Software analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$305k in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 58% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Limeade's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, keep in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Limeade currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making growth company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

