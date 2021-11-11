Limerick man serving time for fatal hit-and-run dies in prison at age 46

Nov. 11—A York County man serving a 15-year prison sentence for running over and killing a pedestrian five years ago, has died in prison, according to the Maine Department of Corrections.

William George, 46, of Limerick died Wednesday morning at the Mountain View Correctional Center in Charleston and medical personnel were with him when he died, said Anna Black, spokesperson for the state.

After his death this week, the corrections department notified the Maine Attorney General's Office and the state Medical Examiner's Office. Black did not give a cause of death.

George was arrested in July 2016 in connection with a hit-and-run crash on July 4, 2016, on Route 11 in Limerick. Investigators said George struck and killed 47-year-old John Mullin of Wilmington, Massachusetts, and fled the scene.

Police said the car George was driving belonged to someone else and that he didn't have permission to use it. Black said George was sentenced in 2017 to serve a 15-year sentence, with all but seven years suspended, for manslaughter.