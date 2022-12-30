Limestone Correctional: Hamburgers part of guard's alleged contraband; 13 inmates face charges

Dec. 30—Hamburgers, the National Geographic magazine and a smart watch were among items of prison contraband that led to the most recent arrest of a Limestone Correctional Facility officer, according to court documents released this week.

James Wesley Chambers, 45, and his wife, Sophia Margarette Chambers, 41, both of Cullman, were arrested last week on multiple charges, including promoting prison contraband, and later released from the Limestone County Jail. James Chambers was the fifth officer at the state prison confirmed to have been arrested this month.

"Illegal contraband covers a myriad of things, including food items," said Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) public information manager Kelly Betts.

Thirteen inmates at Limestone Correctional Facility also received various charges of promoting prison contraband, bribery and possession of a controlled substance on Dec. 19, according to court documents.

One inmate, Klifton Adam Bond, "conspired to bring contraband" into the prison with James Chambers, affidavits said.

James Chambers worked for ADOC from Oct. 20, 2021, to Nov. 3, 2022, when he resigned. Sophia Chambers was not employed with Limestone Correctional Facility, but she lived in the same residence as James Chambers.

"Chambers and his wife surrendered themselves to the Limestone Sheriff's Office on Dec. 20," ADOC said in a statement.

James Chambers was charged with seven counts of use of official position for personal gain, first-degree promoting prison contraband, five counts of third-degree promoting prison contraband and conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime. Sophia Chambers was charged with first-degree promoting prison contraband, conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime and four counts of bribery.

Affidavits filed in Limestone District Court said James Chambers possessed prison contraband at the Limestone prison between June 1 and Oct. 30 that included hamburgers, the National Geographic and a smart watch.

Sophia Chambers also had contraband charges relating to a smart watch, "which may be useful for escape," an affidavit said.

The ADOC Law Enforcement Services Division issued warrants for the Chambers couple after an ongoing investigation.

Four other correctional officers from Limestone Correctional Facility were arrested earlier this month on multiple counts of using an official position or office for personal gain and bribery of public servants. All four resigned on Nov. 22, according to the prison system.

One of those correctional officers, Andrew Roy, 26, of Owens Cross Roads, was also charged with promoting prison contraband. Roy was charged with bringing cellphones into the correctional facility and they also can aid an escape, court documents said.

Authorities have not said if the earlier cases are related to the arrests of James and Sophia Chambers.

The other three former officers arrested were Alex Andrews, 24, of Fayetteville, Tennessee; John Ketteman, 26, of Huntsville; and Shamarion Xadier Dozier, 31, of Huntsville.

According to affidavits filed in Limestone County District Court, Andrews, Ketteman and Dozier each "took cash for payment of contraband (brought) into Limestone Correctional Facility" between July 1 and Nov. 3. Each was charged with seven counts of bribery and seven counts of using an official position for personal gain.

