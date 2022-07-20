Limestone Correctional inmate stabbed

Jul. 20—An inmate at the Limestone Correctional Facility was found with a puncture wound to his chest on Friday and transported to the hospital, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.

Brian K. Shelton, 37, is serving a 25-year sentence at the prison for a first-degree burglary committed in Baldwin County.

According to ADOC, Shelton was found unresponsive in his bed and taken to a medical unit, where staff determined he had been stabbed. ADOC had no information on his current condition.

ADOC said an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Limestone Correctional is in Limestone County. It is designed to hold a maximum of 1,628 inmates but as of the end of May, the most recent data available, held 2,339 inmates.

According to a statistical report released last month, the prison had 13 inmate-on-inmate assaults in May, and as of the end of May had 69 such assaults this year. ADOC reported 32 year-to-date inmate assaults on prison staff.

Also as of the end of May, ADOC reported 652 year-to-date inmate-on-inmate assaults in the statewide prison system, seven of which resulted in a death, and 232 assaults on staff. This was in addition to 49 attempted inmate suicides this year, none of which resulted in deaths.

The U.S. Department of Justice has sued Alabama over a prison system it says is riddled with prisoner-on-prisoner and guard-on-prisoner violence.

"In the two and a half years following the United States' original notification to the State of Alabama of unconstitutional conditions of confinement, prisoners at Alabama's Prisons for Men have continued daily to endure a high risk of death, physical violence, and sexual abuse at the hands of other prisoners," the Justice Department wrote last year in a complaint signed by U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland.

This month, Alabama officials issued $509 million in bonds to assist in the $1.2 billion construction of two supersize prisons to be located in Elmore and Escambia counties. The bond sale, which was opposed by activists and some impact investors as a cruel investment in mass incarceration, fell $200 million short of expectations. Another $400 million in federal COVID relief funds are also being applied to the cost.

Story continues

According to the Justice Department, the homicide rate inside Alabama prisons in 2018 was more than seven times the national average and at least 32 inmates were killed by other prisoners between 2018 and 2020.

The Justice Department has said that dilapidated prison facilities were a contributing factor to the unconstitutional conditions but that "new facilities alone will not resolve" the matter because of problems in culture, management deficiencies, corruption, violence and other problems.

— eric@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2435. Twitter @DD_Fleischauer.