Limestone man charged with capital murder in weekend shooting of wife

Nov. 7—The Limestone County Sheriff's Office charged a man with capital murder after he allegedly shot and killed his estranged wife Saturday night.

Vernon Lee Allred, 55, is in Limestone County Jail charged with the shooting death of Tracie Lynn Allred.

Deputies responded to a 10:05 p.m. 911 call regarding a shooting in the 14000 block of Chris Way on Saturday. Witnesses had already transported Tracie Lynn Allred to Athens-Limestone Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

"Deputies located Vernon Lee Allred hiding with the murder weapon a short distance from the scene and took him into custody without incident," according to the Sheriff's Office.

According to court records from last month, Vernon Lee Allred resided at 700 Fifth Avenue in Athens.

— emma.daniel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2437. Twitter @DD_EDaniel