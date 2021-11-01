Limestone man charged with murder in death of his brother

Nov. 1—LESTER — A Limestone County man was taken into custody Saturday and charged with murder in the death of his brother, according to Limestone Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin.

Jason Chad Turner, 24, of Lester is accused of shooting his brother, George Michael Turner, 33, two times. The suspect was taken into custody without incident, according to the sheriff's office.

In a news release, the office said at about 2:05 p.m. Saturday, Jason Turner called to report that his brother was on his property at 10765 Craigs Chapel Road, Lester. He confronted and allegedly fatally shot his brother, the release said.

Limestone coroner Mike West said George Turner died of a gunshot wound to the chest. He was also struck in the leg, West said.

A team of Limestone County sheriff's investigators worked the scene and found probable cause to charge Jason Turner with murder.

According to jail records, he was booked into the county jail at 8:31 p.m. No bond has been set.

Murder is a Class A felony.

Lester is in northwest Limestone County.

The fatal shooting is Limestone's second homicide of the year.

— mike.wetzel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2442. Twitter @DD_Wetzel.