Limestone sheriff: Man sought on felony domestic violence charges is in custody

Aug. 4—The Limestone Sheriff's Office said Thursday that a man wanted on felony domestic charges, and who had eluded authorities since Tuesday, is in custody.

The office gave no details of the capture.

Authorities said Toney Wesley Brown, 47, of 20209 Holt Road, Athens, who fled before they arrived at his home, was dangerous. Authorities reached out for the public's assistance in tracking Brown.

He was sought on two counts of first-degree domestic violence and two misdemeanor charges, according to the Sheriff's Office.

