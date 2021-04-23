Limestone sheriff: Woman used grandmother's checks, fake documents to buy house, furniture

Apr. 23—ATHENS — A Rogersville woman is accused of using her grandmother's checks and fraudulent documents to acquire a $500,000 home and nearly $10,000 in furniture, according to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.

Olivia Muse Hollon, 40, was booked at Limestone County Jail on Wednesday and charged with four counts of first-degree theft by deception, two counts of third-degree forgery and one count of identity theft, said Michelle Williamson, the Sheriff's Office's spokeswoman. Hollon has been released on bail, Williamson said.

A company claimed nearly $10,000 in theft of furniture, with checks used without authorization and belonging to Hollon's 93-year-old grandmother, according to Williamson, and a real estate company claimed Hollon used fraudulent documents to procure a home valued at about $500,000. Williamson said the stolen furniture was used to furnish the home and when a search warrant was executed at the home, all of the stolen furniture was recovered and released to the owner.

— marian.accardi@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2438. Twitter @DD_MAccardi.