Limestone Sheriff's Office makes arrest following possible shooting

Aug. 6—The Limestone County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest after a possible shooting at a residence on Craft Road in Athens.

Deputies responded after a 911 call was made about a shooting at the residence, according to Sheriff Josh McLaughlin. A person was transported to the hospital. There are no updates on their exact injuries at this time. The sheriff did say there was evidence of a shooting but they are still investigating.

When deputies arrived, someone in the home had a gun and barricaded himself in a back bedroom with family. The sheriff said they were able to negotiate and get him to release the children. Sheriff McLaughlin said they were also able to get him release his wife. He said the deputies were able to talk the subject down and get him to come out without any further incident.

"I'm very proud of my officers and the way they conducted the situation and were able to remedy it without anybody getting hurt," Sheriff McLaughlin said.

The subject has been transported to the jail and charges are pending. The sheriff's office is still processing the scene. Return to The News Courier for updates.