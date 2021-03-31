Limestone Sheriff's Office: Son of shooting victim charged with murder

Mar. 31—ATHENS — The 28-year-old son of a Piney Chapel man who was fatally shot has been charged with murder, according to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.

Daniel Thornton was booked into the Limestone County Jail at 6:15 p.m. Monday. Bail was set at $100,000 on the murder charge, according to jail records.

"The investigation is still ongoing," said Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Michelle Williamson. A weapon had not been found as of midday Tuesday, she said.

The office said its investigators found David Thornton, 51, dead from a gunshot wound to the chest and head after being notified about 3 a.m. Monday of the shooting in the 22000 block of New Garden Road in the Piney Chapel community, north of Athens.

Daniel Thornton told investigators he was alone in the residence with his father and in the bathroom, about 10 feet away from his father, when he heard gunshots, the Sheriff's Office said. Daniel Thornton said that when he left the bathroom, he discovered that his father had been shot and called one of his father's friends to the residence, according to authorities. When the father's friend arrived, the sheriff's office was contacted.

During the investigation, it was discovered that the father and son were involved in a physical altercation several hours before the shooting, in which Daniel Thornton struck his father several times. According to the office, Daniel Thornton admitted using methamphetamine in the hours leading up to the shooting.

Court records show Daniel Thornton's address is 2501 15th St. S.W., Huntsville.

