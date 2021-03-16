Limestone woman sentenced in child porn case, blames co-defendant

Eric Fleischauer, The Decatur Daily, Ala.
·3 min read

Mar. 16—An Elkmont woman was sentenced to almost 20 years in federal prison Monday in a child pornography case despite arguing she committed the offenses after being drugged by an Athens man who was sentenced to 20 years.

Bethany Leigh Siniard, 37, of Elkmont, and Gregory Wade Anderson, 49, of Athens had both pleaded guilty in 2019 to two counts of production of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. Siniard was sentenced Monday to 235 months in prison to be followed by 60 months of supervised release.

Anderson was sentenced in January to 240 months in prison to be followed by 240 months of supervised release.

Siniard's presentence report is under seal, but an objection to that report by her defense lawyer, Michael Tewalt of Huntsville, blamed her participation in the criminal conduct on Anderson.

The lawyer quoted the presentence report in the objection: "Siniard explained she took the topless photo because Anderson had drugged her, and she was unaware of her actions." Tewalt then argued, "Mrs. Siniard was involuntarily intoxicated during much of these events and cannot recall much of the conduct ... ."

The objection also referred to an interview with a family member of Siniard's stating that Anderson had said Siniard would "get beat" if she did not take photos of a minor victim, and a claim by Siniard that "she was fearful of Anderson and that he had made threats to kill her."

Tewalt argued there was no evidence Siniard knowingly engaged in the conduct.

"Furthermore, it is not even alleged that Mrs. Siniard participated in the animated pornography depicting children engaging in sex acts with adults or bestiality that was found on Mr. Anderson's phone," her lawyer argued in the objection.

The federal indictment charged both Anderson and Siniard with engaging in sexually explicit conduct with a girl under the age of 18 for the purpose of producing visual depictions, of photographing a nude girl in a bathtub and of possessing unlawful pornographic images on their cellphones.

Siniard was initially charged in 2018 by the Limestone County Sheriff's Office for pornography with a child, soliciting sex with a child via computer, producing pornography with minors, displaying pornographic material and sex abuse with a child under the age of 12. Anderson was charged with 10 counts of possessing pornographic material, soliciting sex with a minor via computer, intent to distribute pornography and sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12.

At the time of the arrests, according to the Sheriff's Office, the defendants resided at different addresses in Elkmont.

Siniard's Limestone County sex abuse charge is scheduled for trial April 27. Anderson's is scheduled for a May 17 trial.

The federal prosecutions were handled by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Alabama.

"These sentences send a message that exploiting vulnerable children will result in federal incarceration," U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona said in a statement.

The defendants were sentenced by U.S. District Judge David Proctor.

eric@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2435. Twitter @DD_Fleischauer.

