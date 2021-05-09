Limetree says no sulfur dioxide near plant, National Guard finds high levels

FILE PHOTO: The installations of the Hovensa petroleum refinery are seen in St Croix
Laura Sanicola
·2 min read

By Laura Sanicola

(Reuters) - Limetree Bay said Sunday air quality testing near its U.S. Virgin Islands refinery found zero concentrations of sulfur dioxide, hours after the National Guard said it found elevated levels of the chemical during its own testing.

Schools in St. Croix shut for the second time in a month last week after residents smelled an odor, and many reported physical symptoms such as headaches, nausea and burning eyes. Three residents sought medical attention at the local hospital, according to a government health official.

"This air monitoring detected zero concentration of hydrogen sulfide, zero concentration of sulfur dioxide and zero concentration of hydrocarbons," Limetree said Sunday, adding that the results were shared with the Department of Planning and Natural Resources.

Industrial hygiene specialists conducted air monitoring beginning Friday through Saturday evening at five locations to the west and northwest of the refinery, Limetree said on Sunday in a statement to Reuters.

The civil support team said Saturday that its preliminary readings from Friday afternoon into Saturday morning found elevated quantities of sulfur dioxide in the air near the refinery, but "readings conducted outside the other facilities Saturday did not provide any elevated readings of harmful chemical constituents."

Maintenance on one of the refinery's units, a coker unit that upgrades residue from refining, was causing "light hydrocarbon odors", a Limetree spokesperson said last week.

In April the U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Planning and Natural Resources (DPNR) determined that the refinery was emitting excess sulfur dioxide due to hydrogen sulfide being burned, causing the earlier odor on DATE.

Air monitoring instruments from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency arrived on Saturday, according to the Virgin Island's Government House. They will be deployed throughout the island to conduct continuous air quality monitoring "in support of confirming the exact source of the odor."

The government said the team's investigation centers on the refinery but has not ruled out other sources of the odor.

Limetree agreed to resume sulfur dioxide monitoring, days after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency notified the company that it was in violation of the Clean Air Act, but contested the violation.

(Reporting by Laura Sanicola; Editing by Simon Webb and Daniel Wallis)

Recommended Stories

  • Former RNC Chair Agrees GOP Is One Of The World's Largest Anti-Democracy Forces

    "How do you make democracy something that the right cares about again?” MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace asked Michael Steele.

  • Through repurposing, this company keeps millions of pounds of waste out of landfills every year

    RepurposedMaterials gives new life to commercial waste that is otherwise bound for the landfill. The Denver company estimates that every year, it keeps 3 million pounds of refuse out of dumps across the United States. Its founder, Damon Carson, accepts all kinds of industrial waste — think hundreds of pounds of rope, used fire hoses, and street-sweeper bristles — and connects these castoff items to new owners. The bristles, for example, can be put out in a field so livestock can use them as backscratchers, and the fire hoses can be used as bumpers to protect boat docks. Recycling takes energy, while repurposing does not, so RepurposedMaterials makes sure the items stay in their original forms. "Why grind something up," Carson asked Popular Science, "why melt something down, if it still has value?" On average, about once a week Carson will receive an item he's never had before — recently, it was ceramic paper — and he gets to work learning about the product and then finding the right new owner. Carson got the idea to start RepurposedMaterials while working in the trash business, and saw up close how wasteful people can be, throwing away perfectly good items like windows still wrapped in factory plastic. Since then, he has found that even if it doesn't seem like it, every discarded item that comes his way has value. Read more at Popular Science. More stories from theweek.comTed Cruz walks out of gun violence hearing after failing to change the subjectThe collapse of the GOP? It's just wishful thinkingMcCarthy is reportedly gambling that dumping Liz Cheney will get Trump to help make him House speaker

  • Fed needs to ‘wake up’ to the need for a digital dollar, says former CFTC head Giancarlo

    Policymakers in Washington are engaged in a fierce debate over infrastructure investment, what should count as infrastructure and how much should be spent to improve it. Ask Christopher Giancarlo, former chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, and he'll tell you that missing from that debate is a discussion of our aging financial infrastructure.

  • Cryptocurrency: Musk's SpaceX to launch dogecoin moon mission

    The value of the cryptocurrency has fallen sharply after Mr Musk called it a "hustle" on US TV.

  • NASA Spacecraft with Asteroid Soil Samples on Board Starts 2-Year Journey Home to Earth

    The OSIRIS-REx reached the asteroid Bennu in 2018 and will come back to Earth in 2023

  • U.S. state attorneys general ask Congress for funding for antitrust work

    Dozens of state attorneys general wrote to U.S. lawmakers on Monday to urge Congress to fund their antitrust probes, which have resulted in big lawsuits filed against Alphabet Inc's Google and Facebook Inc. Attorneys general from 45 states and territories cited calls from Republicans and Democrats for a "more robust antitrust enforcement across a multitude of markets." "An appropriation of federal funding for state antitrust enforcement, particularly with respect to Big Tech litigation, will inure to the benefit of the economy and consumers throughout the United States," they wrote in a letter to Senators Amy Klobuchar and Mike Lee, the chair and top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee's antitrust panel.

  • Lawsuit filed over new Florida law limiting checks to groups pushing ballot questions

    Just a day after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the bill, the American Civil Liberties Union of Florida filed a constitutional challenge Saturday to a measure that would limit contributions to political committees backing ballot initiatives.

  • Andrew McCarthy talks about his book, 'Brat: An '80s Story'

    A member of the "Brat Pack" discusses finding success in his early 20s and the 35th anniversary of "Pretty in Pink."

  • US fuel pipeline hackers 'didn't mean to create problems'

    The US has relaxed rules on fuel transport after a ransomware cyber-attack took the pipeline offline.

  • Deuceheaven: A Collection Of Over 300 Items Relating To The Iconic 1932 Ford Heads To Mecum’s Indy Live Auction

    Just as it seems the show could not get any more interesting, more information comes out about the main attractions that will be headlining the event.

  • Andres sets a tropical record by simply existing, track details here

    Details with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton

  • Firefighters battle blaze at historic Philadelphia church

    No injuries were reported from the fire.

  • Titans’ 2021 NFL draft class ranked in bottom half of NFL

    The Titans have received solid grades from experts for their 2021 draft haul.

  • Will This Be the Next Tobacco Company to Expand Into the Cannabis Industry?

    Tobacco companies have the potential to be great partners to the cannabis industry. Both sectors have faced regulatory challenges and many hurdles with promoting their products in ways other industries simply can't relate to.

  • ‘Stop the vaccines!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene launches anti-vaxx rant on Steve Bannon show

    ‘We need to stop the masks, stop the vaccines and stop Covid-19 from controlling our lives,’ Ms Greene says

  • Dr Fauci once again schools Rand Paul after GOP senator peddles Covid misinformation

    ‘You are saying things that are not correct’, says infuriated NIAID director

  • I am ‘v free’: David Cameron sent 68 messages to ministers and mandarins about Greensill Capital

    David Cameron bombarded ministers and officials with 68 messages about the collapsed lender Greensill, it has emerged, as the scale of his intense lobbying campaign has been laid bare. The communications fired off by the former Conservative prime minister on behalf of the controversial finance firm - totalling up to 19 calls, text and emails in a single day - were published on Tuesday afternoon by a committee of MPs. The Treasury committee, which is one of three Commons select committees conducting an inquiry into Greensill Capital and its collapse, released the messages supplied by Mr Cameron ahead of his appearance before its panel on Thursday. Australian banker Lex Greensill, the eponymous founder of Greensill Capital, faced questions from MPs on Wednesday. He is expected to be quizzed about the 5,000 jobs put at risk by the collapse of the company.

  • Human remains found in Dorchester

    Boston police responded to a Dorchester neighborhood Tuesday after someone found human remains, according to police.

  • Mass Grave Dug on Banks of Ganges for 100 Possible COVID Victims Found Floating Down River

    Danish Siddiqui via ReutersIn a macabre twist to a situation that is already too dire to comprehend, authorities in the Indian states of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have had to call in excavators to dig a mass grave after nearly 100 bloated and decomposing bodies were found floating in the Ganges River. Scammers Sell Fire Extinguishers as Oxygen Cylinders to Dying COVID Patients in IndiaAround 40 bodies were found in one riverbank area, and groups of 10 or more were found downstream near cremation ghats that had run out of firewood. Some were partially burned, an official told local media. “We retrieved 71 bodies,” Buxar Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar Singh told The Hindu. “Some of them have been disposed of while the process for others are underway. Samples of some bodies too have been preserved for further tests.”It is not yet known if those found floating in the river were victims of COVID-19—nor is it known exactly who they were. None had identification on them, and given the extreme situation that has taxed all public offices across the country, it does not seem likely anyone will be able to identify them with certainty any time soon. If they were dumped from cremation platforms, authorities suggest families may assume they had been properly cremated. Videos of the floating bodies have gone viral across the country, with many blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s apparent negligence for his handling of the pandemic. Over the weekend, the prestigious medical journal Lancet published a scathing editorial placing the blame squarely on his shoulders, saying the deadly mayhem could have been prevented. Meanwhile, the Times of India has reported that funeral homes are “profiteering” by selling expensive funerals and cremations to desperate family members who want their loved ones properly laid to rest. With firewood shortages, many families have had to opt for burials, which are now being sold in some states for up to three times the normal price. India has logged more than 22.6 million coronavirus cases and 246,116 COVID-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, most in the last month.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Man stumbles onto dead shark on Virginia coast, leaving many to wonder what killed it

    “We’re gonna need a bigger beach!”