Liminal BioSciences Commences Collection of Convalescent Plasma from COVID-19 Recovered Donors

LAVAL, QC and CAMBRIDGE, England, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: LMNL) (TSX: LMNL) ("Liminal BioSciences" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Prometic Plasma Resources, a subsidiary of Liminal BioSciences, has commenced the collection of convalescent plasma from donors who have recovered from COVID-19.

"Recent published studies have indicated immune globulin and hyperimmune globulin therapy to have the potential to be one of the treatment options for patients with COVID-19. We are proud to be collecting COVID-19 convalescent plasma to be potentially used in the manufacture of hyperimmune immunoglobulins by third parties and be a part of this historic effort which aims to accelerate a reliable, scalable and sustainable option for patients suffering from the impact of COVID-19.", stated Kenneth Galbraith, Chief Executive Officer of Liminal BioSciences. "We expect that developing a hyperimmune will require third parties to collect plasma donations from many individuals who have fully recovered from COVID-19 and we encourage anyone who has recovered from COVID-19 without symptoms for 14 days to come forward and donate plasma to this worthy cause."

Individuals interested in donating plasma can visit the nearest licensed plasma collection center to their location. For more information visit plasma.prometic.com.

About Liminal BioSciences Inc.

Liminal BioSciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from diseases related to fibrosis, including respiratory, liver and kidney diseases that have high unmet medical need. Liminal BioSciences has a deep understanding of certain biological targets and pathways that have been implicated in the fibrotic process, including fatty acid receptors such as FFAR1, or GPR40, G-protein-coupled receptor 84, or GPR84, and peroxisome proliferator-activated receptors, or PPARs. In preclinical studies, we observed that targeting these receptors promoted normal tissue regeneration and scar resolution, including preventing the progression of and reversing established fibrosis. We also have encouraging clinical data that we believe supports the translatability of our preclinical data observations to the clinic. We have leveraged this understanding, as well as our experience with generating small molecules, to build a pipeline of differentiated product candidates. Our lead small molecule product candidate, fezagepras (PBI-4050), is expected to enter an additional Phase 1 clinical trial in 2H-2020 to evaluate multiple ascending doses of fezagepras in healthy volunteers, at daily dose exposures higher than those previously evaluated in our completed Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials.

Liminal BioSciences has also leveraged its experience in bioseparation technologies through its subsidiary Prometic Bioproduction Inc. to isolate and purify biopharmaceuticals from human plasma. Our lead plasma-derived product candidate is Ryplazim® (plasminogen), for which the Company expects to resubmit a BLA in Q3-2020 with the FDA seeking approval to treat patients with congenital plasminogen deficiency.

Prometic Plasma Resources operates two plasma collection centers in North America managed by a team of qualified professionals with decades of experience in the field of plasma collection. Our Canadian center located in Winnipeg, Manitoba is licensed by the FDA and Health Canada, and is certified by the European Union and the Plasma Protein Therapeutics Association (PPTA). Our American center located in Amherst, New York is licensed by the State of New York and its' BLA submission is currently under review by the FDA.

Liminal BioSciences has active business operations in Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Liminal BioSciences' objectives, strategies and businesses that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward–looking information includes statements concerning, among other things, statements with respect to the timing of any planned BLA resubmission, development of R&D programs, the timing of initiation of clinical trials, the exploration of alternatives for the future commercialization of Ryplazim®, if approved, including through a third-party marketing collaboration, and the potential commercial launch of Ryplazim®, if approved.