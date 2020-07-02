Liminal BioSciences Joins CoVIg Plasma Alliance to Contribute to Development of Potential New COVID-19 Therapy

LAVAL, QC and CAMBRIDGE, England, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: LMNL) (TSX: LMNL) ("Liminal BioSciences" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Prometic Plasma Resources, a subsidiary of Liminal BioSciences Inc., has joined the CoVIg-19 Plasma Alliance to contribute to the acceleration of the development of a potential new therapy for COVID-19.

"We are proud to be joining plasma companies Takeda, CSL Behring, ADMA Biologics, Biopharma Plasma, Biotest, BPL, GC Pharma, LFB, Octapharma, Sanquin, and other contributors and supporters of the CoVIg-19 Plasma Alliance in a unique partnership of the world's leading plasma-derived therapeutic companies to collaborate and coordinate efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic," stated Kenneth Galbraith, Chief Executive Officer of Liminal BioSciences. "The CoVIg-19 Plasma Alliance aims to put public and patient health first by working together and is combining all efforts to collect convalescent plasma to develop a potential plasma-derived COVID-19 therapy. We hope that our expertise in developing plasma-based therapeutics and our plasma collection centers in the U.S and Canada will go some way to contributing to this important cause."

Individuals interested in donating plasma can visit https://plasma.prometic.com to find the nearest Prometic Plasma Resources plasma collection center to their location.

About Liminal BioSciences Inc.

Liminal BioSciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from diseases related to fibrosis, including respiratory, liver and kidney diseases that have high unmet medical need. Liminal BioSciences has a deep understanding of certain biological targets and pathways that have been implicated in the fibrotic process, including fatty acid receptors such as FFAR1, or GPR40, G-protein-coupled receptor 84, or GPR84, and peroxisome proliferator-activated receptors, or PPARs. In preclinical studies, we observed that targeting these receptors promoted normal tissue regeneration and scar resolution, including preventing the progression of and reversing established fibrosis. We also have encouraging clinical data that we believe supports the translatability of our preclinical data observations to the clinic. We have leveraged this understanding, as well as our experience with generating small molecules, to build a pipeline of differentiated product candidates. Our lead small molecule product candidate, fezagepras (PBI-4050), is expected to enter an additional Phase 1 clinical trial in 2H-2020 to evaluate multiple ascending doses of fezagepras in healthy volunteers, at daily dose exposures higher than those previously evaluated in our completed Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials.

Liminal BioSciences has also leveraged its experience in bioseparation technologies through its subsidiary Prometic Bioproduction Inc. to isolate and purify biopharmaceuticals from human plasma. Our lead plasma-derived product candidate is Ryplazim® (plasminogen), for which the Company expects to resubmit a BLA in Q3-2020 with the FDA seeking approval to treat patients with congenital plasminogen deficiency.

Prometic Plasma Resources operates two plasma collection centers in North America managed by a team of qualified professionals with decades of experience in the field of plasma collection. Our Canadian center located in Winnipeg, Manitoba is licensed by the FDA and Health Canada, and is certified by the European Union and the Plasma Protein Therapeutics Association (PPTA). Our American center located in Amherst, New York is licensed by the State of New York and its' BLA submission is currently under review by the FDA.

Liminal BioSciences has active business operations in Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States.

About The Alliance

The CoVIg-19 Plasma Alliance is an unprecedented partnership of world-leading plasma companies formed to meet the unprecedented challenge of COVID-19 who are working together to develop a non-branded plasma-derived medicine, called a hyperimmune globulin (H-Ig). This could be one of the earliest potential treatment options for people at risk for serious complications from COVID-19. To meet its goals, the Alliance urgently need donations of plasma from individuals who have recovered from COVID-19. People who have fully recovered from COVID-19, or know someone who has, can use the Alliance's "plasmabot" to find and be connected to a nearby plasma collection center. Visit www.CoVIg-19PlasmaAlliance.org or www.thefightisinus.org to learn more