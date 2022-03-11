Limited bodycam and dashcam video shows footage of a nonfatal Milwaukee police shooting, stolen squad car incident

Milwaukee police on Friday released limited bodycam and dashcam video of a police shooting that injured one officer and another man in the Menomonee Valley in late January.

The footage shows the encounter between Officer Herbert Davis III, 26, and Jetrin Rodthong, 22, in which they exchanged at least 14 shots at each other from around 15 feet away on the 2100 block of West St. Paul Avenue. The suspected gunman then fled the scene in Davis’ squad car.

Davis had been responding to a welfare check Jan. 27 after a caller reported seeing a man slumped over in a parked vehicle.

It was the third time in a month that a law enforcement officer had been shot in Milwaukee. Neither of the other two shootings were fatal, but the suspected gunman in an incident involving a Milwaukee County Sheriff’s deputy killed himself soon after.

The Jan. 27 shooting, which is not required by state law to be investigated by an outside agency because it wasn’t fatal, is still under investigation by the Milwaukee Police Department’s homicide unit. It is also still being reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

Davis, who has been with the department for seven years, including five as an officer, suffered gunshot wounds to his left flank and shoulder and was released from a hospital a day later. He remains on administrative duty, police said.

Rodthong, who suffered wounds to both his arms, has been charged with eight felonies in connection with the incident. Rodthong had stacked up three felony cases in 2020 and posted a $3,000 bail in June 2021 but failed to appear for two court hearings afterward, prompting a bench warrant for his arrest, according to court records.

Much of his legal trouble stemmed from his substance abuse and bipolar disorder, conditions which were aggravated by the separation of his parents 10 years ago, his sister, Linda Rodthong, said in January.

Bodycam footage shows Davis approaching the man’s vehicle, opening the unlocked door, removing a set of keys from the ignition and waking the driver while shining a flashlight on him.

Story continues

Bodycam and dashcam video of a shooting that left an officer and another man injured Jan. 27 on West St. Paul Avenue in the Menomonee Valley was released. It was the third time in a month that a law enforcement officer had been shot in Milwaukee.

The driver told the officer he had been drinking all day and was not in need of medical attention. The footage shows a brief glimpse of a pink object in the driver’s lap, covered mostly by his hands. The criminal complaint filed in the case identified it as a pink and black handgun used in the shooting.

After Davis asks the driver to step out of the car, the footage released from the Police Department transitions to the dashcam of Davis’ squad car, which is parked behind Rodthong’s vehicle.

The criminal complaint noted that Davis’ bodycam fell off his uniform in the early stages of the altercation.

After exiting the car, the driver appears to try running away as Davis grabs his arms. A struggle ensues, and Davis is then seen retreating, running counterclockwise around the vehicle for cover.

Davis slips as he does so and crawls to the other side of the car as the driver pursues with a gun raised. Four gunshots are heard soon after, and two muzzle flashes are seen from the driver’s gun.

It’s unclear from the footage exactly how many times each man fired on the other, but with Davis still on the ground and the driver crouching behind the vehicle between them, gunshots continue to ring out, totaling 14 audible shots. The criminal complaint attributed at least eight shots coming from the officer.

Milwaukee police officer Herbert L. Davis III is embraced by co-workers and other law enforcement personnel after being discharged on Jan. 28 from Froedtert Hospital. Davis was shot and wounded while he conducted a welfare check.

The driver then runs toward the squad car, climbs inside and flees the scene while Davis is heard on the radio calling for medical assistance and reporting his squad car stolen.

“Shots fired. I don’t know if I have been shot or not,” Davis said.

The car then disregards several traffic signals until crashing into another vehicle at the intersection of North 17th and West Clybourn streets.

After being taken into custody, police said they found methamphetamine and fentanyl on Rodthong and recovered the pink gun from the squad car.

A day later, Rodthong told two detectives he recently purchased the drugs found in his pocket, and that he used meth and heroin prior to his contact with the officer, the complaint said.

Contact Elliot Hughes at elliot.hughes@jrn.com or 414-704-8958. Follow him on Twitter @elliothughes12.

Stay in the know. Sign up to get NewsWatch delivered to your inbox every afternoon.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee police release footage of police shooting, squad car theft