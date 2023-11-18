Limited tickets remain for Saturday's performance of Romeo & Juliet

Nov. 17—Less than 100 tickets remain for Saturday's Odessa Shakespeare Festival performance of Romeo & Juliet.

There are great tickets available for Friday night's performance of Shakespeare's Greatest Hits. Shakespeare's Greatest Hits features a lot of Shakespeare's comedy plays which is great for all ages and the whole family.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and educators. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door. Go to tinyurl.com/2fhuextd for Shakespeare's Greatest Hits and tinyurl.com/yspjwjwj for Romeo & Juliet.

In addition to the performances there is a free acting workshop Saturday morning. For details and to sign up visit tinyurl.com/mryh486b