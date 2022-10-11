Following the reasoning in Mark Schwartalose’s recent letter in the Sun, "Randall's actions haven't stood for public safety," which attempted to accuse Sen. Emily Randall of enabling criminal behavior by voting against police pursuits, one can imagine her and her fellow state Senators asking “What can we do to make it easier for criminals to elude the police?”

Perhaps an alternative reasoning might have been “What can we do to reduce the likelihood that criminals, in attempting to elude pursuing police and driving recklessly, at high speeds, do not crash into innocent drivers, their passengers, and/or innocent pedestrians who may be in the wrong place at the wrong time?”

Law enforcement training includes driving safely at high speeds, which we see them do in response to emergency situations. There are no attempts by lawmakers to slow down such responses. It is those being pursued who pose the risk to the general public, not trained law enforcers.

Imagine a loved one being killed by a person running a red light, at high speed, while fleeing the police. Would your grief be eased by the knowledge that presumed “tough” law enforcement policies played a roll in your loved ones death? Stolen cars are things that can be returned or replaced. Injury or death to innocent bystanders under these circumstances are avoidable and unnecessary, which is the intent of the law.

Responsible lawmaking? I would vote yes!

Mike Cassidy, Olalla

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Limits on police pursuits is responsible lawmaking