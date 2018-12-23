Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR): A Fundamentally Attractive Investment

Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) is a stock with outstanding fundamental characteristics. When we build an investment case, we need to look at the stock with a holistic perspective. In the case of LMNR, it is a financially-sound company with a an impressive history of performance, trading at a great value. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. If you’re interested in understanding beyond my high-level commentary, take a look at the report on Limoneira here.

Good value with proven track record

Over the past few years, LMNR has more than doubled its earnings, with its most recent figure exceeding its annual average over the past five years. Not only did LMNR outperformed its past performance, its growth also surpassed the Food industry expansion, which generated a 31% earnings growth. This is what investors like to see! LMNR’s debt-to-equity ratio stands at 31%, which means its debt level is reasonable. This implies that LMNR has a healthy balance between taking advantage of low cost debt funding as well as sufficient financial flexibility without succumbing to the strict terms of debt. LMNR seems to have put its debt to good use, generating operating cash levels of 0.29x total debt in the most recent year. This is also a good indication as to whether debt is properly covered by the company’s cash flows.

LMNR’s share price is trading below its true value according to its price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73x compared to its industry as well as the wider stock market, making it a relatively cheap stock compared to its peers.

Next Steps:

For Limoneira, there are three key factors you should further examine:

