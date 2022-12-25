Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.075

Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.075 per share on the 13th of January. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 2.5%.

Limoneira Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. The company is paying out a large amount of its cash flows, even though it isn't generating any profit. These payout levels would generally be quite difficult to keep up.

The next 12 months is set to see EPS grow by 106.9%. If the dividend continues on its recent course, the company could be paying out several times what it earns in the next 12 months, which could start applying pressure to the balance sheet.

Limoneira Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from $0.125 total annually to $0.30. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.1% a year over that time. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. However, things aren't all that rosy. Limoneira's EPS has fallen by approximately 52% per year during the past five years. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in. Over the next year, however, earnings are actually predicted to rise, but we would still be cautious until a track record of earnings growth can be built.

Limoneira's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Limoneira's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. Although they have been consistent in the past, we think the payments are a little high to be sustained. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Limoneira that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

