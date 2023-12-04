Limp Bizkit added to Download Festival 2024 line-up

Download 2023 took place over four days earlier this year to mark its 20th anniversary

Limp Bizkit have become the latest addition to next year's Download Festival line-up.

The group from Jacksonville, Florida, is set to perform, as well as over 80 more names from the rock music scene.

Headline artists Queen of the Stone Age, Fallout Boy and Avenged Sevenfold join 80 other acts at Donington Park in Leicestershire.

Royal Blood and The Offspring are among the other acts performing at the three-day event from 14 to 16 June 2024.

The performance by Avenged Sevenfold, who last headlined Download in 2018, will be the finale of this 21st edition of the festival.

Earlier this year, the festival marked its 20th anniversary over four days, and caused significant delays on roads surrounding the site.

People living in the area called the traffic an "absolute nightmare".

An investigation into the noise and traffic levels found that the festival did not breach these licensing rules.

