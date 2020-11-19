From Menswear to Home-Office Updates, These Are the Best Black Friday Deals of 2020

Listen, we get it: If you’re a regular reader of Robb Report, you probably aren’t hoarding discount codes in preparation of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. It’s why we don’t generally cover sales—generally being the operative word. But this year, there’s such a preponderance of great brands and stores cashing in on these lucrative retail holidays that we felt remiss not to flag them for your holiday shopping attention. Below, see the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions on the internet, from a selection of resolution-ready athletic apparel to luxe grooming essentials. And watch this space: we’ll continue to add more great deals as we find them.

STYLE

Aether Apparel

The high-end outdoors brand for serious adventurers is offering 25 percent off sitewide From Friday, Nov. 27 to Monday, Nov. 30.

APL

Resolutions tend to be more effective when you tackle them in groups. If you and your friends are focusing on fitness in 2021, don’t miss APL’s buy two, get one free sale. It’s active on Nov. 30, and you don’t need a code.

Baracuta

The Italian brand behind menswear’s beloved G9 jacket is offering 30 percent off select moleskin and corduroy versions of the outerwear staple, as well as its entire knitwear collection. The sale starts on Friday Nov. 27 and goes through Monday, Nov. 30. No code needed.

Rhone

We’ve featured this activewear brand’s products before because they’re well-made takes on the kinds of staples every guy needs. You can take 30 percent off sitewide until Nov. 30 with no code needed.

Saturdays NYC

The award-winning, surf-inspired menswear brand is offering 25 percent off the entire site from Nov. 20 to Dec. 20. No code needed.

Veilance

The Canadian outerwear and apparel brand knows a thing or two about surviving the cold. It’s offering 25 percent off most styles from Thursday Nov. 26 to Monday, Nov. 30. No code necessary.

Wolverine

The American heritage footwear brand will offer 30 percent off its 1000 Mile 1940 collection from Nov. 19 to 22—just make sure to use the code 1940. From Nov. 26 to 29, you can take 20 percent off the appealing original colors of 1000 Mile boots. (The code, naturally, is ORIGINAL.)

Yoox

Go to town with up to 55 percent off a wide variety of high-end merchandise. The sale has already started, and it lasts until Nov. 30.

HOME

Grovemade

If your WFH setup could use a little lift, Grovemade’s well-tailored wooden and leather accessories may be just what the doctor ordered. The brand is offering 25 percent off select new products, from desk blotters to laptop risers. No promo code is required.

Outdoor Fellow

Fall and winter are prime time for scented candles. Outdoor Fellow, a New York City-based candle brand that donates a portion of its proceeds to the Trust for Public Land, is offering 25 percent off its full-priced wares. Just use the code BFCM25 when you check out. (Our favorite is the Cedarwood and Lavender scent, also known as No. 15.)

FITNESS

AARMY

The stylish boutique fitness studio is offering 40 percent off select merchandise through its gear website, and you can also get a free month of classes when you sign up for a monthly subscription.

Theragun

The leading purveyor of percussive therapy devices is offering a variety of discounts, like $150 off its Theragun Pro and $100 off the Theragun Elite, from Nov. 20 to Dec. 1.

GROOMING

Malin + Goetz

The beloved unisex brand will offer a $25 gift card for orders over $100, $50 for orders over $150 and $75 for orders over $200 on Black Friday. On Cyber Monday, you’ll get a free essentials kit with orders over $100 in stores and online.

