Is Linamar Corporation (TSE:LNR) Potentially Undervalued?

Linamar Corporation (TSE:LNR), which is in the auto components business, and is based in Canada, saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the TSX over the last few months. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Linamar’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Linamar worth?

Good news, investors! Linamar is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is CA$63.78, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Linamar’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Linamar?

TSX:LNR Future Profit February 18th 19 More

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company’s future expectations. Though in the case of Linamar, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 7.0%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since LNR is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on LNR for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy LNR. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Linamar. You can find everything you need to know about Linamar in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Linamar, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

