Linamar (TSE:LNR) Has Announced A Dividend Of CA$0.20

Linamar Corporation (TSE:LNR) will pay a dividend of CA$0.20 on the 2nd of December. The dividend yield is 1.3% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

Linamar's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. However, Linamar's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Unless the company can turn things around, EPS could fall by 5.3% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 15%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of CA$0.32 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of CA$0.80. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 9.6% per annum over that time. We like to see dividends have grown at a reasonable rate, but with at least one substantial cut in the payments, we're not certain this dividend stock would be ideal for someone intending to live on the income.

Dividend Growth Is Doubtful

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Over the past five years, it looks as though Linamar's EPS has declined at around 5.3% a year. If earnings continue declining, the company may have to make the difficult choice of reducing the dividend or even stopping it completely - the opposite of dividend growth.

Our Thoughts On Linamar's Dividend

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Linamar (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

