Is Linc Pen & Plastics (NSE:LINCPENQ) A Risky Investment?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, Linc Pen & Plastics Limited (NSE:LINCPENQ) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Linc Pen & Plastics Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Linc Pen & Plastics had debt of ₹578.0m at the end of March 2019, a reduction from ₹655.8m over a year. And it doesn't have much cash, so its net debt is about the same.

NSEI:LINCPENQ Historical Debt, August 5th 2019 More

How Strong Is Linc Pen & Plastics's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Linc Pen & Plastics had liabilities of ₹813.6m falling due within a year, and liabilities of ₹282.0m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had ₹2.26m in cash and ₹433.3m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by ₹660.0m.

Linc Pen & Plastics has a market capitalization of ₹2.81b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

While Linc Pen & Plastics has a quite reasonable net debt to EBITDA multiple of 2.3, its interest cover seems weak, at 2.5. This does have us wondering if the company pays high interest because it is considered risky. In any case, it's safe to say the company has meaningful debt. Unfortunately, Linc Pen & Plastics saw its EBIT slide 5.6% in the last twelve months. If earnings continue on that decline then managing that debt will be difficult like delivering hot soup on a unicycle. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Linc Pen & Plastics will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Over the last three years, Linc Pen & Plastics saw substantial negative free cash flow, in total. While that may be a result of expenditure for growth, it does make the debt far more risky.