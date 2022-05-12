Linc Wins 2022 Brand Experience Award for Successful Digital Innovation with PacSun

·4 min read

Linc’s CX automation platform and Digital Workforce were instrumental in helping PacSun improve its customer experience across multiple channels

SAN FRANCISCO, CA --News Direct-- Linc

Linc, the world's only CX automation platform built for retail, has been named a 2022 Brand Experience Award winner in the category of Digital Innovation: Creating a Cohesive Brand Experience, presented by retailX and Retail Touchpoints. This esteemed industry award recognizes Linc as a business that is redefining the rules of interaction, engagement, and loyalty through successful digital innovation based on its successful partnership with Pacific Sunwear of California, LLC (PacSun). This distinction showcases Linc’s ability to implement new tools and strategies in several areas of the brand experience, raising the stakes for competitors and the entire retail industry.

“It is an honor to be recognized for our continued innovation in the CX automation space,” said Founder and CEO of Linc, Fang Cheng. “We pride ourselves on helping retailers deliver excellent customer experiences and look forward to supporting them more deeply throughout this transformative time.”

PacSun partnered with Linc to revamp its digital customer service experience with the overall goal of standing out from its competitors and strengthening its position as a customer-centric business. To execute this objective, Linc created a customized strategy that featured a phased deployment of CX automation which prioritized PacSun customers’ satisfaction. By modernizing its CX strategy with automation and empowering customers with self-service solutions, PacSun was able to capitalize on the rise in online shopping and future-proof its customer service strategy.

With the major uptick in online shopping over the last 18 months, PacSun’s call centers were experiencing a flood of outreach from consumers with inquiries. By tapping into Linc’s collection of individual automated always-active assistants, PacSun was able to solve these issues and elevate the stress on call center workers. Linc’s Digital Workers effectively handled PacSun’s specific use cases across sales channels and the entire customer journey, including order support, promo support, product support, brand support, purchasing support, post-purchase support and much more.

With Linc’s Digital Workers acting as first responders, customer service chat became an on-demand, always available feature. Previously, 51% of PacSun’s customer chat interactions happened during off-hours. Further, in the first week of launch, 83% of all customer inquiry resolutions were assisted by Linc’s AI-powered Digital Workers, leaving only 17% for human involvement. The Digital Workers’ proactive notifications kept customers informed about order status, delivery updates and return statuses.

The award win comes on the heels of Linc’s recent rebrand as the world’s first CX automation platform built for retail. With a key focus on customer-centric retailers, Linc continues to create a competitive advantage through CX automation. Linc’s solutions are deployed across 100+ Enterprise retailers and brands through the web, SMS, Messenger channels, Voice and emerging technology, serving over 40M Consumers and assisting $20B GMV annually.

To learn more about Linc, visit www.linc.cx.

About Linc

Linc is the world’s first Retail CX Automation Platform built specifically for modern enterprise retailers and disruptor brands. Working with leading companies like Levi’s, PacSun, Carter’s | OshKosh and Pampered Chef, Linc creates extraordinary customer experiences through conversations led by a flexible digital workforce that span the customer lifecycle to grow revenue, reduce support costs, and increase sales conversions. Linc is changing the conversation in commerce to create happy customers and workforces and stronger brands across the retail space.

About PacSun

PacSun is a leading specialty retailer offering a cross section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of youth culture. Throughout the contemporary, streetwear and active lifestyle markets, PacSun partners with the best brands to offer curated collections, rare and exclusive products, and creative collaborations on every level. Founded in 1980, Newport, CA. Curated in Los Angeles.

About the retailX Brand Experience Awards

Presented by retailX and Retail TouchPoints, The Brand Experience Awards were created to spotlight the businesses that are redefining the rules of interaction, engagement and loyalty. In the new era of retail, we know that experience is everything. BEA winners are retail and direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands that are winning customer attention and affection across all stages of the shopping journey.

Contact Details

North 6th Agency for Linc

+1 212-334-9753

lincglobal@n6a.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/linc-wins-2022-brand-experience-award-for-successful-digital-innovation-with-pacsun-275109641

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Domino's, Pizza Hut and Papa John's All Face a Big Problem

    You can't blame the Noid for an issue that's affecting all the big pizza chains (and maybe your ability to get your favorite pizza).

  • TikTok complains about daily 'scam' at office jobs: 'Literally been lied to my whole life'

    A woman has incited a debate on TikTok after complaining about unpaid lunch hours.

  • Shanghai's Covid-19 lockdown delivers another heavy blow to live-streamers, devastating ads and sales

    The six-week-long lockdown in Shanghai, along with a string of lockdowns in other cities in the surrounding Yangtze River Delta region, has dealt another heavy blow to the region's once-thriving live-streaming industry after being hit hard by a regulatory crackdown last year. Having been stuck at her Shanghai flat for 40 days straight, 27-year-old professional live-streamer Zhu Cancan said she has mostly given up the job for now. Zhu still sets a morning alarm, but not to get ready for work. She

  • Here's why gas prices are hitting record highs even as crude oil has fallen

    Given that 59% of gas prices come from the cost of crude, a 22% decline in oil should've translated to a 13% dip at the pump — but that didn't happen.

  • South Carolina restaurant repays $624,000 to staff after tip pool is ruled illegal

    Workers at a Charleston restaurant were made to pool their tips with those who do not usually get them, a DOL investigation found.

  • Florida Suit Against DeSantis Over Disney Fight Is Thrown Out

    (Bloomberg) -- A federal judge threw out a lawsuit by three Florida residents who claim Governor Ron DeSantis trampled on Walt Disney Co.’s freedom of speech, finding numerous holes in their filing and ruling the company can fight its own battle.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesTerraUSD Stablecoin Plunges as Crypto Market Awaits RescuePrices in US Outstrip Forecasts in Sign of Infla

  • We want to retire in a few years, and have about $1 million saved. Should I move my money to a Roth, and pay off my $200,000 mortgage while I’m at it?

    Congrats on being so close to retirement and having $1 million saved – that’s such a great accomplishment. You bring up two very important retirement points so I’ll just dive right in. As for whether or not you should move your IRA into a Roth account, the answer is: It depends.

  • U.S. judge says Musk recklessly tweeted that 'funding secured' for taking Tesla private

    SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -A U.S. judge has determined that Elon Musk's 2018 tweets that funding had been secured to take electric car maker Tesla private was inaccurate and reckless, saying "there was nothing concrete" about financing from Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund at that time. San Francisco-based U.S. District Judge Edward Chen's pre-trial decision represented a major victory for investors in a lawsuit accusing the world's richest person of inflating stock prices by making false and misleading statements, causing billions of dollars in damages. Chen granted the shareholders summary judgment on the issue of whether Musk knowingly made false statements but declined to grant them summary judgment on the question of whether these statements actually impacted Tesla's share prices.

  • Southwest repeats, Hawaiian surges in WSU airline report

    Overall industry performance declined in 2021 as passenger counts soared over 2020 in the wake of the pandemic.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    There’s really no use denying the headwinds that are pushing the markets around these days. Persistently high inflation, slowing GDP growth, and a jobs market that, while expanding in absolute terms, is still down from pre-pandemic levels are feeding fears that we’re facing a round of ‘70’s-style stagflation. And these have combined with geopolitical factors – the Russia-Ukraine war, the resumption of severe lockdown policies in China – to ratchet up worries about recession in the near term. At

  • Used auto retailer EchoPark enters St. Louis market with first Missouri store

    A used vehicle retailer has opened a 60,285-square-foot retail store in a former Gander Outdoors location.

  • Lordstown Motors completes long-anticipated agreements with Foxconn

    Lordstown Motors Corp. has completed long-anticipated agreements to sell its electric vehicle-making facility to affiliates of Hon Hai Technology Group, better known as Foxconn, which will manufacture and co-develop EVs at the plant. Shares of Lordstown Motors (Nasdaq: RIDE) — which have been punished in recent weeks as the deadline for the agreements was postponed — were up 34% to $1.51 in aftermarket trading on Wednesday evening. Without the infusion of cash, manufacturing expertise and supply chain connections supplied by the Foxconn agreements, Lordstown Motors operations were in jeopardy of closing.

  • Windfall Elimination Provision in Social Security

    The windfall elimination provision (WEP) reduces Social Security benefits for certain employees who may be double-dipping on a pension.

  • U.S. oil pipeline operators gear up for higher shale output

    The volume of crude oil flowing on pipelines from the top U.S. shale field to export hubs on the U.S. Gulf Coast could surge to pre-pandemic levels by October, analysts said, signaling the end of desperate days for some Texas oil pipeline operators. The pandemic doused a shale-oil pipeline construction boom that had added 2.5 million barrels per day export capacity from West Texas to hubs on the U.S. Gulf Coast. As oil prices collapsed in early 2020, that overcapacity led pipeline companies to provide cut-rate deals and sweetened terms.

  • LinkedIn Founder Reid Hoffman describes 'the problem' with most career advice

    Yahoo Finance catches up with LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman on how find career success post-pandemic.

  • Homeownership by Age 30 Is Dwindling by Generation — Factors Causing the Shift and What Needs To Change

    Evolving generational differences are having a big impact on homeownership and insurance usage in the U.S., with millennials and the youngest portion of Gen X experiencing significant delays in...

  • Hungary says its backing of EU's Russia oil ban hinges on hundreds of millions of dollars

    BUDAPEST (Reuters) -Hungary upped the stakes in talks about European Union oil sanctions on Wednesday, saying a deal was out of reach until Brussels offers a "solution" measured in hundreds of millions of dollars to replace Russian oil in the Hungarian economy. Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on his Facebook page that there was still no acceptable proposal in sight. That would benefit Hungarian group MOL, which is making hefty profits as its refineries use cheap Russian Urals.

  • How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • To score a point against China, the US is willing to kneecap its solar industry

    An investigation by the US Commerce Department into possible import tariff evasion by China-based solar panel manufacturers is dealing a harsh blow to broader US climate change and clean energy goals. Before 2012, the vast majority of solar panels in the US were imported from China. In the years since, US solar panel production has increased slightly, but most panels are still imported—now from Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam.

  • Dubai Moves May Set Stage for a New Global Gambling Destination

    The global gaming industry’s interest in the United Arab Emirates, and more specifically Dubai, has escalated as the city has grown in economic and cultural prominence. Its reputation as a haven for high rollers and global tourists has captured the attention of gaming executives looking for new markets with a proximity to wealth. But the […]