Linc Wins 2022 Brand Experience Award for Successful Digital Innovation with PacSun

Linc, the world's only CX automation platform built for retail, has been named a 2022 Brand Experience Award winner in the category of Digital Innovation: Creating a Cohesive Brand Experience, presented by retailX and Retail Touchpoints. This esteemed industry award recognizes Linc as a business that is redefining the rules of interaction, engagement, and loyalty through successful digital innovation based on its successful partnership with Pacific Sunwear of California, LLC (PacSun). This distinction showcases Linc’s ability to implement new tools and strategies in several areas of the brand experience, raising the stakes for competitors and the entire retail industry.

“It is an honor to be recognized for our continued innovation in the CX automation space,” said Founder and CEO of Linc, Fang Cheng. “We pride ourselves on helping retailers deliver excellent customer experiences and look forward to supporting them more deeply throughout this transformative time.”

PacSun partnered with Linc to revamp its digital customer service experience with the overall goal of standing out from its competitors and strengthening its position as a customer-centric business. To execute this objective, Linc created a customized strategy that featured a phased deployment of CX automation which prioritized PacSun customers’ satisfaction. By modernizing its CX strategy with automation and empowering customers with self-service solutions, PacSun was able to capitalize on the rise in online shopping and future-proof its customer service strategy.

With the major uptick in online shopping over the last 18 months, PacSun’s call centers were experiencing a flood of outreach from consumers with inquiries. By tapping into Linc’s collection of individual automated always-active assistants, PacSun was able to solve these issues and elevate the stress on call center workers. Linc’s Digital Workers effectively handled PacSun’s specific use cases across sales channels and the entire customer journey, including order support, promo support, product support, brand support, purchasing support, post-purchase support and much more.

With Linc’s Digital Workers acting as first responders, customer service chat became an on-demand, always available feature. Previously, 51% of PacSun’s customer chat interactions happened during off-hours. Further, in the first week of launch, 83% of all customer inquiry resolutions were assisted by Linc’s AI-powered Digital Workers, leaving only 17% for human involvement. The Digital Workers’ proactive notifications kept customers informed about order status, delivery updates and return statuses.

The award win comes on the heels of Linc’s recent rebrand as the world’s first CX automation platform built for retail. With a key focus on customer-centric retailers, Linc continues to create a competitive advantage through CX automation. Linc’s solutions are deployed across 100+ Enterprise retailers and brands through the web, SMS, Messenger channels, Voice and emerging technology, serving over 40M Consumers and assisting $20B GMV annually.

About Linc

Linc is the world’s first Retail CX Automation Platform built specifically for modern enterprise retailers and disruptor brands. Working with leading companies like Levi’s, PacSun, Carter’s | OshKosh and Pampered Chef, Linc creates extraordinary customer experiences through conversations led by a flexible digital workforce that span the customer lifecycle to grow revenue, reduce support costs, and increase sales conversions. Linc is changing the conversation in commerce to create happy customers and workforces and stronger brands across the retail space.

About PacSun

PacSun is a leading specialty retailer offering a cross section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of youth culture. Throughout the contemporary, streetwear and active lifestyle markets, PacSun partners with the best brands to offer curated collections, rare and exclusive products, and creative collaborations on every level. Founded in 1980, Newport, CA. Curated in Los Angeles.

About the retailX Brand Experience Awards

Presented by retailX and Retail TouchPoints, The Brand Experience Awards were created to spotlight the businesses that are redefining the rules of interaction, engagement and loyalty. In the new era of retail, we know that experience is everything. BEA winners are retail and direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands that are winning customer attention and affection across all stages of the shopping journey.

