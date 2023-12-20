Lincoln Academy Marketplace continues to expand student services with donation from Simmons Bank

Dec. 19—Simmons Bank in this past week approved a $25,000 grant to fund the Lincoln Academy Marketplace expansion programming for a second year through their "Make a Difference" Grant — opening more doors for students to provide for themselves and their families.

Lincoln Academy Marketplace is a resource housed at Lincoln Alternative Academy gives students access to healthy foods so they can focus on completing their education instead of spending valuable time and emotional energy securing their next meal.

The Simmons First Foundation, established in 2013, gives back to communities that have been vital to the bank's growth and success. Each year, the Simmons First Foundation awards grants to organizations that improve the lives of children through educational and healthcare programs.

Rachael Condley, executive director of Our Daily Bread Food and Resource Center, and Diana Nolan, a former Stillwater Public Schools social worker, designed the marketplace to help students. The doors opened in April 2022, and since that time the marketplace has been funded by individuals and by Simmons Bank.

Condley's husband taught at Lincoln for several years, and she said the students and the program is inspirational.

"These kids are there because they want to finish school, and many of them have obstacles in their way that we can't even really imagine," Condley said.

Our Daily Bread started satellite programs in 2021 to improve service for Payne County residents who needed groceries but were having difficulty getting to its location, Condley said.

"Through meetings and dreaming with staff from SPS, the original idea of a location at Lincoln due to need combined with funding opportunities from local community members and The Simmons First Foundation kind of all came together at once," she said.

Condley said she knows many of the kids are the ones who provide for their families or members of their households, and it's difficult for them to get to Our Daily Bread during shopping hours and then back home with their groceries.

"Getting more groceries to them while they are already at school just seemed like a win-win," Condley said.

Others have since joined the efforts to provide essential cooking skills to children, including Dea Rash from Oklahoma State University Payne County Extension and Trinity Brown from OSU Pawnee County Extension.

In the past year, the grant funded resources such as pressure cookers and air fryers, in addition to a freezer, refrigerator and insulated freezer bags to expand food offerings.

Fifty students completed a series of three classes, taught by Lincoln Family and Consumer Sciences Teacher Carla Harnly. The classes included a food safety session, a pressure cooker education workshop and a cooking lab. Students who completed the classes earned free pressure cookers.

Rash and Brown from OSU Extension offices also helped students in learning culinary arts, food safety and healthy cooking practices. The students not only learned cooking skills, but also gained knowledge about food safety and appliance operation.

Last year, 58 students earned air fryers in a similar program.

"This program has helped empower our students to provide for themselves," said Lincoln Principal George Horton in a press release. "We're happy to be able to help them learn the skills they need, and connect them to the vital equipment, and even the ingredients necessary to be able to cook at home. It's a great feeling to know our students are well nourished and more independent."

Plans are already underway for potential new classes, including a microwave cooking session.

"The class was suggested by the teachers," Condley said. "We'll continue to provide groceries in the Marketplace all year, including fresh fruits and vegetables and refrigerated and frozen items, as well as canned goods and pantry staples."

Condley said new to the program this year are two classes on stretching a grocery budget — again in partnership with OSU Payne County Extension.

"We're incredibly excited to serve the Lincoln community again in 2024," Condley said.

FCS Teacher Carla Harnly helps brainstorm on projects for Lincoln and facilitates the activities for the Simmons grant.

"I know it will be very positive for our students again, and we treasure the support from our community," Harnly said.

Condley said she's hopeful that the students aren't as stressed or worried about getting groceries.

"We know that kids who are able to eat regular, healthy meals are better able to concentrate and learn," she said. "The reports that we've received from the teachers this year is that many of them can definitely tell that the students are free to be more dialed in to school when they aren't concerned about this basic need."

Condley said watching the students get excited about cooking is fun, and then seeing them get to take home the appliance is "the best."

"My day-to-day favorite part is the student suggestions for the Marketplace," Condley said. "Yes, occasionally we see normal kid requests like takis and cookie dough, but then there are the ones that blow me away like, 'Can we please get rubber gloves and household cleaner?' Also, milk, eggs, vegetable oil, meat — things my kids wouldn't have to ask for. It's humbling, but so exciting that we can provide these things for them."