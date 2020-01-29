Lincoln announces its first EV will be built on Rivian platform







Confirming months of reports, Lincoln announced that its first fully electric vehicle will be based on the Rivian electric platform. That platform will underpin the Rivian R1T pickup truck and R1S SUV.

Lincoln didn't specify whether this EV will be a car, truck or SUV, but all signs point to an SUV. The company highlighted its revamp of crossover and SUV models and how they've helped increase the brand's sales. Rivian's CEO R.J. Scaringe also said previously that it would build an SUV for Lincoln.

In that same report, Scaringe noted that the Lincoln electric SUV would launch sometime in 2022, and it would be built at the factory in Illinois where it will also build the R1T and R1S. The R1T and R1S are expected to go into production at the end of 2020. Based on what we know about the Rivians, it could have a range from 230 to 400 miles and output as high as 800 horsepower from a quartet of motors.

The production of the Lincoln electric SUV on the Rivian platform in the Rivian factory may also be a factor in Rivian lowering the prices of its vehicles. The base R1T was initially priced around $70,000 and the base R1S at around $72,000. But with the addition of the third Lincoln variant, now has more vehicles to recoup development costs.

