Lincoln archaeological dig expected to unearth 'significant finds'

Prehistoric flint, Roman tile and butchered animal bones have previouly been found at the site, the university says

A new archaeological dig in Lincoln is expected to unearth "significant finds", experts have said.

The Haw Hill site in the city's Swanpool area has never previously been subjected to archaeological excavation.

But a four-week dig at the site in June would be the start of a "significant years-long project", Bishop Grosseteste University (BGU) said.

Artefacts already discovered at ground level there have included prehistoric flint and Roman tiles.

The month-long Archaeology Field School would aim to explore a "complex site believed to contain buried evidence of significant historical interest", a BGU spokesperson said.

'Valuable insights'

Documents showed that the Haw Hill site had in the past been the location for a variety of buildings and structures, including a small religious house, St Mary Magdalene Hartsholme Hospital and a Middle Saxon church, according to BGU.

History and archaeology enthusiasts have been invited to join the excavation, with those taking part given training in field archaeology and excavation skills.

Dr Derwin Gregory, archaeology and heritage programme leader at BGU, said the dig would give participants the chance to gain practical experience in excavation.

It would also provide "valuable insights into the historical significance of Haw Hill", he said.

"We hope the research project will uncover new information about the site's past and we look forward to seeing the excavation grow and evolve for years to come."

Jo Walker, assistant director for Western Growth Corridor at City of Lincoln Council, said: "We hope the project will bring many benefits in terms of skills, learning and a greater understanding of the historic value of the area."

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.