Lincoln Co. sheriff’s sergeant, former deputy charged with assault for 2022 arrest

A Lincoln County sheriff’s sergeant and former deputy have now been charged in connection with a controversial arrest last year.

According to the sheriff’s office, a man was arrested on May 28, 2022 and charged with driving while impaired, resisting arrest, and assault on an officer.

Body camera video released in Aug. 2022 shows the moment that deputies used force on the suspect.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded on May 28 to a road rage incident in the area of NC Highway 73 and Will Link Lane in Iron Station. The investigation then led deputies to Asbury Church Road, where they found the man allegedly involved in the road rage incident.

When two deputies went to arrest the man, the sheriff’s office said Deputy Tyler Thompson and Sgt. Aldon “Joe” Sutton used force against him.

In the body camera videos, Thompson can be seen at one point taking the man to the ground and punching him in the face. Then, when the man attempts to sit up, Thompson can be seen punching him again.

A short time later, Thompson can be seen pulling a taser out and directing the man to get on his stomach. After not doing so, Thompson stunned him.

At one point in the video, Sutton was seen speaking with the man’s grandfather before talking to the suspect in the back of a truck. The man then taunted Sutton to the point where Sutton grabbed him by his neck.

Authorities said after an investigation by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the Rutherford County district attorney charged Sutton with simple assault. Former Deputy Thompson was charged with assault inflicting serious injury, the LCSO said, and was fired on Aug. 4, 2022.

Both Sutton and Thompson were served on Thursday.

To Channel 9 last year, Thompson called himself a whistleblower and said he thought the reason he was terminated was for going to the SBI and asking for an investigation.

“I am not the hothead they have given me the reputation of,” Thompson said. “It’s all about doing the right thing.”

In response, Sheriff Bill Beam said Thompson is an aggressor, not a whistleblower. He said Thompson was fired due to a series of excessive force incidents.

“He beat this guy’s eyes shut,” Beam said. “He was counseled, he was written up and the last straw, he was terminated.”

