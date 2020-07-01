Lincoln Continental sent 'into the vault' ... again



Ford confirmed today that the Lincoln Continental will be discontinued for North America after the 2020 model yearr. The news certainly isn't surprising given the Continental's meager sales figures, lukewarm critical reception and the fact that the Navigator has resoundingly entrenched itself as the brand's true modern flagship.

"The name will go back into the vault," Lincoln spokesperson Angie Kozleski told the Detroit Free Press. "It has a long and rich history. But production for this vehicle will be ending at the end of this year."

In an official statement, the brand said the decision was due to the continued decline of full-size premium sedans in the United States.

The Continental is built in Flat Rock, Mich., and dates back to 2017 when it resurrected the nameplate after a 15-year hiatus. The car itself technically replaced the unloved MKS in Lincoln's lineup, and although based on a well-received concept car, the actual production model failed to live up to the rather grand style statement that had been promised. The interior in particular was a letdown.

Nevertheless, it can be argued that this Continental triggered Lincoln's rebirth. It was named something, for starters, as the Nautilus, Aviator and Corsair would eventually follow, signaling the end to the unloved and confusing MK nomenclature. And although it didn't live up to its concept's grand style statement, Lincoln at least learned from the episode and didn't repeat the mistake with Navigator or Aviator. They came as promised.

So although it'll likely be remembered as a footnote in the long history of cars named Lincoln Continental and with few fans in its corner, at least it reaches the end of the line having left a mark. Cue the Traveling Wilburys.



