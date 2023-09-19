Lincoln County Commissioner arrested, charged with driving while impaired

A Lincoln County Commissioner was arrested Monday night for driving while impaired.

Anita McCall faces the following charges:

Driving While Impaired

Possession of an Open Container

Reckless Driving to Endanger

She was booked into the Lincoln County jail system just before 11 p.m. on Monday and released before 6 a.m.

Channel 9 reached out to the Lincoln County Government about the charges, who responded with this statement:

“We are aware of the charges regarding Commissioner McCall and we are currently assessing the matter at hand and therefore have no further comment at this time.”

