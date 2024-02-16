Lincoln County Community Foundation awards grants

Feb. 16—The Lincoln County Community Foundation recently awarded two grants to two entities for early literacy and trail work.

According to Bernie Cassidy, the foundation awarded a $2,000 grant to the Lincoln County Public Library to assist with its early literacy program. Also, a $1,000 grant went to Kootenai River Network to help in the development of a trail system.

The grants were part of $37,000 that were given in Libby, Troy and the Yaak in 2023.

The Lincoln County Community Foundation has been granting awards to non-profits in Lincoln County since 2000. The foundation has awarded more than $300,000 in that time.

The foundation, established locally in 1999, has funded non-profits, which often have few volunteers and many needs with their mission. To help those volunteers, often overworked, continue their tireless efforts on behalf of these organizations, LCCF offers grants.

The foundation is a tax-exempt public charity that supports the quality of life in Lincoln County through donations pooled to address community needs and support local nonprofits.

Permanent endowments and planned gifts from individuals, families, businesses and charitable institutions are held in perpetuity for the benefit of local communities.

As the funds grow, a portion of the investment returns are used for grants while the remainder of the funds continue to grow into the future forever. LCCF is affiliated with the Montana Community Foundation that invests the endowment.

In 2021, the foundation received a big boost from Robert Pedersen, who died in 2020, when it was the recipient of his $1.2 million estate gift. It allowed for the creation of a permanent fund that will provide approximately $60,000 annually for the Libby area in 2024.

For more information, contact the foundation Chair Paula Darko-Hensler at pdhensler@gmail.com or 293-4838.