Lincoln County EMS director says fire that destroyed 3 businesses near Harrisburg 'not common'

Lincoln County Emergency Management Director Harold Timmerman said the structure fire last week that resulted in the devastation of three businesses near Tom Sawyer Trail and Highway 115, is not “common”.

The fire, which happened Wednesday afternoon, involved a garage door business, a plumbing business and a sign business, starting from the garage door business and rapidly spreading to the others, Timmerman said. The commercial building that held the three businesses was demolished.

But the exact cause remained under investigation as ofr Friday afternoon.

The businesses involved were Complete Door, Quality Plumbing & Service, LLC. and Customeyez Signs, all of which were located in the commercial building at 27214 Huck Finn Circle.

“We haven’t had a fire like this for quite some time,” Timmerman said. “Even though we had several fire departments there, it had gotten such an advanced start and so quickly, that nothing can be done to salvage parts of the building.”

A visible structure fire burns near 272 Street and Highway 115 on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024 in Harrisburg.

The call came into dispatch at about 3:20 p.m., according to Sgt. Chris Kuntz, with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Soon, smoke was visible from at least Interstate 29 and 12th Street in Sioux Falls, while the flames were visible from more than a mile away.

Numerous people were evacuated, according to Kuntz, and there were no known injuries, but Highway 115 between 272nd and 273rd streets remained close for safety for several hours.

The building was a “total loss” as Timmerman said and an excavator was called on-site to help tear down the walls to ensure that the fire was completely put out, a process which took several hours.

A structure on fire in Harrisburg on Jan. 3, 2024.

Timmerman said they weren’t sure what specifically had started the fire and if it was unintentional or if arson was involved. The upcoming days of investigation should provide answers to these questions, he said.

South Dakota Deputy Fire Marshal Paul Coon, with the Harrisburg Fire Department, has been actively on-site and investigating the situation. He was not immediately available for comment.

This is an ongoing investigation involving the Lincoln County Emergency Management System, the South Dakota Fire Marshal’s Office and the Harrisburg Volunteer Fire Department.

