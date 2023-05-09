Numerous law enforcement agencies have blocked off an area south of Harrisburg in connection to an unnattended death on Tuesday.

Lincoln County Sheriff Steve Swenson said authorities received a call about a white vehicle in a field in the area 275th Street and 477th Avenue.

Now authorities are asking anybody who may have information about the vehicle to come forward, so investigators can develop and determine a timeline of the individual's death.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol, Lincoln County Sheriffs Office and South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation were on the scene.

This story is developing. Check back for more.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Lincoln County investigating body found in field south of Harrisburg