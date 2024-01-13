Lincoln County issues no travel advisory as counties pull snow plows off roads

Lincoln County has issued a no travel advisory for at least Saturday, as ground blizzard conditions make travel a significant, and even life-threatening, challenge.

The advisory was issued Saturday afternoon, after county plows were pulled. And Lincoln County isn't the only area, where county officials made the call to move plows. Minnehaha County pulled its plows as well. The Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office stated on social media the county was experiencing 4-foot snow drifts in some areas.

The decisions come as ground blizzard conditions from a major winter storm move through the area. At one point Saturday afternoon, the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls reported -51-degree windchills for the area.

The two counties, and surrounding areas, remain under a blizzard warning until midnight Saturday. A winder chill warning will last until noon Tuesday, the NWS states.

This is the township road 267th (41st street) west of 463. 4’ drifts across the road and dangerous wind chills. pic.twitter.com/cQASPtFfGG — Minnehaha Sheriff (@MinnehahaCounty) January 13, 2024

"The Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office, Emergency Managment, and the Minnehaha County Highway Department will continue to respond to emergency situations if needed," the office stated on X, formerly Twitter. "Response times may be delayed. If you get stranded stay with your vehicle and turn your hazards on!"

Conditions could become life-threatening is someone becomes stranded, the office stated.

In Lincoln County, the Sheriff's Office urged the farther south travelers went, the worse conditions became. The advisory did not give a timeframe for when it would be lifted.

Dangerous ground blizzard.

Life-threatening wind chills.

Stay home. pic.twitter.com/Vh1nYAbGhd — NWS Sioux Falls (@NWSSiouxFalls) January 13, 2024

"Deputies are dealing with people getting stuck in the middle of the road," the offce posted to Facebook "If you venture out and get stuck, you will be stuck for a while. Windchills are life-threatening if you get caught out in them. Conditions will continue to get worse before they get better."At least one area, 276th Street from South Dakota HIghway 17 to Interstate 29 was completely impassable, the office reported.

ROAD CONDITION UPDATE: 9:20 a.m. CT/8:20 a.m. MT



NO TRAVEL ADVISORIES are in place in the southern central portions of the state. The combination of recent snowfall and strong winds is causing ground blizzard conditions. https://t.co/jAj5PbAmq4 pic.twitter.com/DyeMYGJVpY — SDDOT (@SouthDakotaDOT) January 13, 2024

Meanwhile, no travel advisories have been issued for south-central South Dakota.

"The combination of recent snowfall and strong winds is causing ground blizzard conditions," the advisory from the South Dakota Department of Transportation stated.

The City of Sioux Falls has also opted to close all of its library branches at 3 p.m., because of snow alerts across the county, according to a news release issued Saturday afternoon.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Lincoln County issues no travel advisory as counties pull snow plows off roads