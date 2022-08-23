Lincoln County Jail inmate escapes, setting off manhunt in Davenport

Aug. 23—A Lincoln County Jail inmate escaped from custody on Monday, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office reported on its Facebook page.

Deputies were searching for Cory James Magruder, 37, who was reportedly wearing orange striped pants with a brown T-shirt when he escaped, the sheriff's office reported. As of about 9:30 p.m., a K9 team was searching the southern part of Davenport.

Officials warned members of the public to call 911 immediately if they see Magruder or have information that could lead to finding him. He is described as 6-foot-5 and 210 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Magruder was arrested July 5 by the sheriff's office on multiple charges, including possession of stolen property and possession of a stolen vehicle. He also had a felony warrant calling for his arrest from Kittitas County.

The Davenport Times reported that Davenport Hospital was placed on lockdown and high school sports practices were cancelled as a result of the escape.

Magruder was among 15 inmates listed at the Lincoln County Jail on Monday.